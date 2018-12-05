Frank Sinatra's Malibu home up for sale: report

Frank Sinatra and his wife’s Malibu residence has reportedly hit the real estate market with an asking price of just under $13 million.

The home on Broad Beach Road was constructed in the early 1990s and was a space where Sinatra played host to a number of famous pals, including Robert Wagner and Dick Van Dyke, friend and listing agent Leonard Rabinowitz told The Los Angeles Times.

“As spectacular as the ocean view is, I was just as struck by those seated in the living room,” Rabinowitz told the outlet.

The residence, which is reportedly going for $12.9 million, features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The sale is being handled by Hilton & Hyland, as well as Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, according to The Times.

The house was described in the online listing from Hilton & Hyland as a “dream beach home.”

It also has a master suite that was outfitted with amenities such as a hair salon and sauna, The Times reported.

The listing also touts “a stunning indoor-outdoor bar, and patio overlooking a grassy lawn out to the ocean.”