Fox News Digital's News Quiz: September 13, 2024

Two jets from this airline collided, and ABC News debate moderators fact-checked former President Donald Trump five times … how many times did they fact-check Kamala Harris? Can you prove you know the details of this week's trending stories?



Test your knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz! Try to get a perfect score.

App users: Click here.

One dictator was not in the Christmas spirit in last week's News Quiz.

What's your command of popular sports and beloved beverages this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're still looking to play, you can check out all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!