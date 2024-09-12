Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Digital's News Quiz: September 13, 2024

The times Kamala Harris was fact-checked during Tuesday's debate with Trump may shock you

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Two jets from this airline collided, and ABC News debate moderators fact-checked former President Donald Trump five times … how many times did they fact-check Kamala Harris? Can you prove you know the details of this week's trending stories?

Test your knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz! Try to get a perfect score.

One dictator was not in the Christmas spirit in last week's News Quiz.

What's your command of popular sports and beloved beverages this week's American Culture Quiz.

