Fox News Digital's News Quiz: December 27, 2024

The illegal immigrant accused of lighting a woman on fire is from which country? And Rickey Henderson led Major League Baseball in two categories. Do you know the details of this week's top stories in Fox News Digital's News Quiz?

Try to get a perfect score!

Looking for more?

UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione got on a plane a week ago, and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson took to the stage. Test your knowledge with last week's News Quiz.

Test yourself on Christmas classics, fine firs and popular proteins in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!