Florida woman wears unicorn costume on jogs, delights self-isolating neighbors

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It’s the little things that get us through the coronavirus quarantine. A good meal. A silly movie. A fully grown woman running through the neighborhood in an elaborate unicorn costume.

LAST HALLOWEEN'S MOST OUTRAGEOUS, CREATIVE, AND REVEALING HALLOWEEN COSTUMES

Corey Jurgensen, 40, of Tampa, Fla., has taken to running through her Seminole Heights neighborhood in a 7-foot inflatable unicorn costume she originally bought this past Halloween.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“I do it more for the adults than the kids,” Jurgensen told the Tampa Bay Times. “The adults are so stressed, worried about potentially losing their jobs and their kids being home. They need a laugh.”

Jurgensen, a massage therapist who is currently out of work due to the pandemic, told the outlet she first thought to don the costume after a friend alerted her to a viral video of someone else wearing a similar costume at their local grocery store. So on March 21, Jurgensen dug out her own unicorn costume – which she originally wore on a Halloween party, when she went as the “Squatty Potty mascot” – and pranced down the street.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

She intended it to be a one-time thing, but soon learned – through a community Facebook group – that she was becoming something of a neighborhood sensation.

After that, Jurgensen simply decided to keep prancing. Over the last month, she’s gone for jogs multiple times, but only when the weather is cool enough. And each time, Jurgensen says people clap their hands or honk their car horns as she goes by.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“There is nothing better than being a unicorn,” she explained.