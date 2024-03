Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

After spending 10 years apart, a Miami woman reunited with her 14-year-old cockapoo at an animal shelter in Tampa Bay.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay announced on its social media page that owner Luisa and her family reunited with their long-lost pet, Cleo.

"REUNITED… 10 YEARS LATER," the organization wrote.

The Humane Society said Cleo's microchip led the team to Luisa.

She was said to be in disbelief when the shelter called because Cleo had run away a decade ago.

"They never lost hope and continued to update her microchip in the small hope that they would be reunited, even after they moved to Miami! They drove up Saturday to reclaim her, and we couldn't be happier for them," the organization said.

The Humane Society added that the happy reunion is an important reminder to microchip pets.

"This just shows the power and importance of microchipping your pets and making sure the information is up to date, because without that they wouldn’t have this wonderful reunion," the organization told Fox News Digital.