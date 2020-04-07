Florida women confronted for wearing scrubs in grocery store, accused of 'spreading the virus,' video shows

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It’s a tough time to be a medical worker, even outside the hospital.

A woman in Florida says she was confronted by another shopper at a grocery store for wearing her medical scrubs in the public place. The seemingly angry shopper accused the medical worker of spreading coronavirus, referring to the ongoing outbreak.

Juliann Roberts stopped by a Winn Dixie in Palm Bay, Fla., on her way home from work at a hearing aid practice, Fox 35 reported. She said that when she and others in scrubs entered the store, another woman made a comment about the two women wearing scrubs.

“As we were in the produce section she came up to us again,” Roberts told the outlet. “She started saying it’s not right to wear scrubs in the grocery store. We're spreading the virus. ‘You can see how the general public would think that’s not safe.’”

Footage of the incident shows Roberts and her friend attempting to explain that they don’t work in a hospital, but the woman does not seem to acknowledge the response.

“At first I was very alarmed, and then just a few moments into it, I realized we're in the middle of a pandemic and are scared and that’s why this lady [was] acting this way,” Roberts explained.

In the footage, the woman can be heard asking if Roberts and her friend want to “get arrested” after she notices that she is being filmed. She can then be seen pulling out a phone and making a call.

According to Fox 35, the store’s management eventually stepped in and asked Roberts and the woman who confronted her to stay on opposite sides of the store. The woman in the video, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly not arrested.