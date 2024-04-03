Expand / Collapse search
Florida dog owner wrestles pup from gator's jaws, plus why these orange rolls are such a hit in Alabama

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Florida weightlifter rescues dog

Art Auwaerter reveals how he saved his Italian mastiff, who is named Rodger, from the jaws of an alligator near his home in Moore Haven, Florida. (Art Auwaerter)

MAN VS. GATOR – A 77-year-old weightlifter from Moore Haven, Florida, rescued his dog Rodger after an alligator's jaws chomped down onto the pup, requiring his owner to wrestle with the reptile. Continue reading...

NEAR MISS – An Oregon man avoided a runaway saw blade that rolled through a parking lot and slammed into a store just seconds after he went inside. See the video. Continue reading...

TASTE OF AMERICA – Alabama orange rolls have grown into a local culinary specialty. The orange rolls of the venerable All Steak restaurant were named one of the 100 best things to eat in the state. Continue reading...

Orange rolls

The Yellowhammer State has "fallen hard" for the sweet, sunny twist on cinnamon rolls. (Chris Granger/Alabama Tourism Department)

SOLAR ECLIPSE STEALS – A total solar eclipse will occur in the U.S. on April 8. Check out 8 items that may improve your viewing pleasure – all available on Amazon. Continue reading...

LIBRARY BOOK BUST – A mother of five in Texas recently found herself in hot water after learning that she could go to jail over library books that her county claims were never returned. Continue reading...

'STUCK AT PROM' – Students around the country can compete for $15,000 in scholarship money by creating a one-of-a-kind prom dress or tux out of Duck brand duct tape. Continue reading...

Students in Duck tape prom outfits

Duck announced the 24th annual Stuck at Prom scholarship contest. Shown here are winners from recent years. (Duck brand/Grace Vaughn)

GOT GRUIT? – Gruit is "an easy-drinking beer with zero hops and no bitterness," according to a brewery owner. It's made with an array of herbs and has enjoyed a rebirth among small brewers in the United States. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

