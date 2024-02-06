Expand / Collapse search
10 fitness items you can use to work out in your small apartment

Even studio apartments can fit this workout equipment

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Exercise from the comfort of your own home with these items.  (iStock)

If you’re sick of paying for a costly gym membership, bring the gym to you! Even the smallest of apartments can be turned into a home gym. Amazon offers compact gym equipment so you can get the same workout without ever having to leave the comfort of home. 

Sperax Walking Pad $239.99 was $299.99

This walking pad has all the health benefits of a treadmill at half the size.  (Amazon )

A walking pad is a mini treadmill you can easily store away. The Spearax walking pad offers a quiet way to work out easily, holding up to 320 lbs.

Easy Grip Workout Dumbbell Set $51.91

Do some heavy-lifting exercise right from your living room.  (Amazon)

A weight set helps you create your own workout. Perform different stretches and weight exercises with different weights and start to see your strength grow. This dumbbell set is neoprene-coated, making them comfortable to use. Plus, easily store them away when you’re done.

BalanceFrom 7-Piece Yoga Set $41.97

Here's everything you need to take a yoga class at home.  (Amazon)

Yoga is a great workout and there’s very little equipment required. This yoga set includes a yoga mat, blocks, knee pads, and other helpful items that make your practice easier.

DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser $199.99 was $26.00

Workout and work all-in-one with this pedal exerciser.  (Amazon)

Workout while you work with the pedal exerciser that easily fits under your desk. It’s a sturdy piece of equipment with up to 39 lbs of resistance.

Pull Up Bar for Doorway $29.89 was $42.99

Turn an ordinary doorframe into a piece of exercise equipment with this pull-up bar.  (Amazon)

If you have a sturdy doorframe in your apartment, a pull-up bar can easily be attached, making arm day a breeze. This set also comes with resistance bands and a door anchor for extra safety.

Air Walk Cross Trainer Elliptical Machine $99.99 was $129.99

This foldable elliptical can be popped up in any tiny apartment.  (Amazon)

Ellipticals add some fun to your workout but can often be too large for tiny apartments. The Walk Cross trainer elliptical can easily be folded up and stored in a closet. The digital monitor will show your progress and make it feel like you’re in a regular gym.

Portable Home Gym Strength Training Equipment $219.99 was $249.99

Make any area of your apartment a gym with this foldable home gym setup.  (Amazon)

If you’re looking for multiple machines in one, this portable home gym has everything you need. Just step on the pads and use the home gym for weight training and cardio. When you’re done, just pack everything in the reusable bag and store it away.

Nordic Lifting Mini Stepper & Stair Climber Machine $99.99

Get the same exercise as walking up a flight of stairs with this stepper.  (Amazon)

To get the effect of climbing the stairs without having to leave your apartment, this mini stair climber provides the effect you’re looking for. It comes in a variety of colors and comes with resistance bands to make your workout more intense.

EnterSports Ab Rollers Wheel Kit $22.18 was $39.97

Get in any ab workout with this easy-to-use ab roller.  (Amazon)

Looking to build up your ab and arm strength? An ab roller can help you accomplish an easy workout without cumbersome equipment. This set is easy to put together and holds up to 600 lbs. 

Resistance Bands Set $24.99 was $39.66

One of the easiest workout tools, resistance bands help you work out from anywhere.  (Amazon)

Nothing is easier to pack and unpack than a resistance band set. This set offers bands from 10 lbs to 50 lbs and includes a carrying case, so you can work out from anywhere.