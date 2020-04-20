Fitness instructor shares tips for getting in shape alongside your kids

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Working out can be a family activity now that everyone's under the same roof all day, according to one expert.

With many schools either closed or providing virtual instruction for kids -- and their parents working from home, too -- it can be hard to get in a good workout under lockdown. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to get everyone involved in exercising, even during these uncertain times.

Fitness coach Sloane Davis, the CEO of PancakesandPushups, recently spoke with Fox News to provide her tips for workouts that include multiple family members.

HOW TO TRANSFORM YOUR QUARANTINE BELLY INTO SIX-PACK ABS

"If you have a baby and an older child, take the baby for a stroll and let the older child walk or ride his bike," she recommended. "The older child will feel very special that he is able to do something on his own while his baby sibling has to be in the stroller. The upside is that you are able to be active alongside your kids, getting your exercise in, and everyone is happy, enjoying the outdoors."

New parents, she said, could even "use the baby as a weight" during walks, she said -- but only while being safely held, and not during any activity too strenuous or vigorous. "While he thinks he is simply being held, you will be burning a ton of calories and building some muscle."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Kids who are old enough to understand will pick up your good habits, Davis added. "Work out with your kids," she said. "They all love to emulate their parents. Get them a set of light dumbbells. Perform bicep curls, tricep kickbacks, overhead presses, renegade rows just to name a few."

For families that don't have access to workout equipment, she recommended exercises that don't require weights. "Perform wall sits, squats, lunges, push-ups and sit-ups. Have a contest on who can hold the longest plank. The possibilities are endless!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For families that can go outside, she recommends going on hikes and letting the kids lead the way, to keep them interested and invested. But if going outside isn't a great option right now, there are other fun options, Davis said.

"Have a dance party," she recommended. "Turn up the music and go wild and free! You can play freeze dance which kids love, have a dance contest, or simply dance."

"Either way, you are burning calories and having fun at the same time!"