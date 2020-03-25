How to turn quarantine belly into 6-pack abs

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Stuck at home? Gym temporarily closed? Might as well work on your abs.

As more and more people are staying inside to self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak, staying in shape is also becoming harder. Without fitness centers to go to, many are looking for ways to keep in shape with workouts they can perform at home.

"Trying to stay healthy both mentally and physically during this 'shelter-in-place' can be very challenging," said fitness coach Sloan Davis, the CEO of PancakesandPushups, in an interview with Fox News. "The good news is a gym is not required and fitness is not canceled like everything else."

For those hoping to burn a few extra calories during self-isolation, Davis recommends creating a schedule and making exercise — or regular physical activity — an integral part of it.

"While it’s very easy to get into a lazy slump while quarantined," she explained, "if you have structure, you will make it much easier to incorporate activity into your regimen. And a silver lining? By summer you will have those six-pack abs!"

As an added benefit, staying active will help get rid of stress, which is something people may be struggling with right now.

"Just 15 minutes a day will make you feel a whole lot better and most likely help you make better decisions throughout the day," she said.

In terms of working on your six-pack, Sloan recommended the following exercises: plank jacks, plank jack to push-ups, bicycle, scissor kicks and Russian twists.

"I know sometimes this is easier said than done," she said, "but I can guarantee that just a few minutes each day can mean a world of difference. You are stronger than you think. Choose your battles while you are stuck at home. Don’t cave into defeat. You can do it!"