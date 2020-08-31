Fitness influencer praised for 'amazing' postpartum body

An Australian fitness influencer is being celebrated by fans for continuing to share candid updates about her postpartum body.

Emily Skye, a trainer and influencer, gave birth to her son Izaac in June, and she has let fans follow her fitness journey after childbirth.

“Self love, persistence & patience are important to have when getting back into fitness after childbirth. Actually they’re important for anyone who’s beginning their fitness journey!” Skye wrote in her most recent inspiring post, which has been liked more than 155K times.

The woman, who is also a mom to 2-year-old Mia, shared of photo of her postpartum body along with the motivational caption.

“I’ve said this many times but it’s true, the start is hard & absolutely sucks but it gets easier as you get fitter & you start feeling great before you know it!” she wrote.

Though the mom concedes she’s “not naturally a motivated person,” she manages to carve out time when she can to stick to her training, as well as prioritizing “eating food that’s good for [her and her] fussy tummy.”

“I’m feeling great & while my progress seems slow at times, I’m getting there & have already come a long way since the start of my postpartum fitness journey,” she concluded. “IT TAKES TIME & DON’T COMPARE TO ANYONE ELSE- remember that!”

Skye, who has also shared other postpartum experiences, such as ab separation and pelvic floor recovery, was immediately praised for her honest photos and journey.

“Looking amazing mumma,” one person wrote on the Instagram photo.

“Your body is amazing,” another commented.

“Love this post. You look amazing and such a good role model for us mums,” another wrote.

Skye has always been open and honest about her body with her fans.

Previously the popular fitness star defended her “saggy, wrinkly belly skin” after a troll criticized her.

“I’m proud of what it represents I guess. I grew a human in this belly & the whole process into motherhood has made me SO much stronger and also so much more confident in myself and my body. I couldn’t care less whether the stretched skin stays or goes!” she said at the time.