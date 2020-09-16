Fitness company offering $13,000 for people to work out, diet for 3 months

An Indiana-based fitness company is offering $13,000 to candidates who can shed pounds in three months.

The “Lose Your Lockdown Love Handles” recruitment call has been issued by Total Shape, a company that sells supplements, equipment and coaching. Four candidates will be selected to test four new and popular diet and fitness routines.

When assigned a diet and exercise regime, the selected candidates will need to document their weight loss journey in video diaries, social media posts and daily blogs. Starting weights and measurements will need to be submitted in addition to photographs.

This unique opportunity is being offered to residents in the U.S. and U.K. Both countries have reportedly seen lockdown-related weight gain spike, also known as the “Quarantine 15.”

In the U.S., sheltering in place has led 76% of Americans to gain as much as 16 pounds, according to a study commissioned by Nutrisystem. Whereas in the U.K., 48% of Brits admitted they have gained weight, according to a survey from King’s College London and Ipsos MORI.

Candidates in the U.S. will be guaranteed an $8,000 salary and can earn up to an additional $5,000 if they achieve weight loss milestones. A similar payment scale will be issued to candidates in the U.K.

Those who wish to participate must be at least 21 in the U.S. and 18 in the U.K. – the legal drinking ages in each country -- have a BMI of 30 or higher and have no known pre-existing conditions.

