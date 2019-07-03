Fitness blogger shares 'real' post about bloated stomach: 'Abs aren’t forever'

One popular Australian fitness blogger is being praised as “real” and “honest” for revealing why she’s been feeling “extremely bloated” lately, musing, “abs aren’t forever, but body confidence and self-love can be.”

Earlier this week, Katie Lolas shared real-life photos of her stomach and some personal medical details with her Instagram following of 155,000.

“Abs aren’t forever, but body confidence and self-love can be. The medication I’m currently taking has made me extremely bloated,” Lolas, wearing a black sports bra and green-hued workout pants, captioned two selfies of her distended stomach. “However, I also look like this after a big meal, when I eat something I’m intolerant to and especially around the time I get [my] period.”

WOMAN, 25, CLAIMS SHE DOESN'T EAT SOLID FOODS, JUST 'BREATHES' FOR ENERGY

According to News.com.au, the Sydney-based “meal prep queen” suffers from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and recently had microdiscectomy surgery for a ruptured disc in her back.

“I have to admit that maintaining a flat stomach used to be a real priority for me, but I have realized that is was an unrealistic and superficial focus because despite most of the images we see online, no one has a flat stomach 24/7,” Lolas continued.

“Bloating is a 100 percent normal part of life and I’m not going to allow myself to feel ashamed about it and get caught up in the comparison game,” she said. “So here I am, with my bloated belly, choosing to feel proud and grateful for all that my body can do.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A far cry away from the 33-year-old’s frequent Instagram photos of her rock-hard abdomen and gorgeously prepared healthy meals, Lolas’ followers quickly applauded the influencer for her honesty in the post.

“You’re a superstar for sharing your honest, true part of life!” one user cheered.

“You are just the best! I’ve really gotten to a point where I am obsessed with how my stomach looks but you’re so right,” another fan agreed. “Thank you so so so much for this, it makes me feel normal.”

“Bloated after every meal. Thank you for being so real!” another chimed in.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Such an important message especially for young girls and women,” one supporter echoed. “Hope you are recovering well after your surgery.”

According to the outlet, Lolas, who works full time as a high school teacher, recently unfollowed a few of the famed Victoria’s Secret models on social media in hopes of promoting “more authentic representation of the real world” on her highly popular social media channels.

“They were women sharing their extravagant lifestyles and advertisements for products that I’d never be able to afford … I want my feed to reflect my values rather than be dominated by the material and superficial,” Lolas told News.com.au.