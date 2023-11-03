Expand / Collapse search
Odd News

Fish travel in style on train as man keeps tank's air filter going: 'Most ridiculous thing I've ever seen'

Odd scene on train captivates fellow train passenger

By Maureen Mackey Fox News
Published
Emotional support fish, anyone?

In the department of "you've got to see it to believe it," a bizarre picture recently taken shows a train passenger carrying a full fish tank with him as he travels — and it was plugged into an outlet to power the air filter throughout the train ride.

The man appeared to be balancing the tank on a folding table while traveling on the East Coast Main Line in the U.K. this summer. 

He was reportedly heading to Derby, a city in the East Midlands region of England.

A fellow passenger snapped the image and shared it.

fish tank on a train

A passenger is seen with a fish tank on a tray table as the train headed to Derby, a city in the East Midlands region of England. A passenger captured this fishy scene as a man transported a tank complete with water, live fish and air filter plugged into the power socket. (SWNS)

The person told SWNS, the British news service, "You’ve heard of snakes on a plane — now get ready for fish tank on a train."

The person added, "I thought, ‘Full respect,’ to be honest."

fish tank on train

A man on a train can be seen balancing the tank on the fold-down table attached to the seat in front. The tank was even plugged into the socket to keep the air filter running, according to another passenger who snapped this photo. The fish were said to be traveling on a train headed to Derby. (SWNS)

The man who snapped the picture went on, "I've seen people take cats and dogs on the train."

However, this man on the train had "the tank running, the air is pumping round. He’s looking after the fish," as SWNS reported.

The person also said, "He just had the fish tank with him balanced on the little table and plugged into the socket."

Girl traveling with suitcase through airport

Travelers are known to take all sorts of personal items and objects with them as they head to their destinations. However, the fellow train traveler who snapped the picture of the fish tank said of a man on the train, "He just had the fish tank with him balanced on the little table and plugged into the socket." (iStock)

The man added, "I did think this is the most ridiculous thing I've seen on the train."

The picture was taken in June 2023.

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital.