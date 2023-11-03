Fish travel in style on train as man keeps tank's air filter going: 'Most ridiculous thing I've ever seen'

Emotional support fish, anyone?

In the department of "you've got to see it to believe it," a bizarre picture recently taken shows a train passenger carrying a full fish tank with him as he travels — and it was plugged into an outlet to power the air filter throughout the train ride.

The man appeared to be balancing the tank on a folding table while traveling on the East Coast Main Line in the U.K. this summer.

He was reportedly heading to Derby, a city in the East Midlands region of England.

A fellow passenger snapped the image and shared it.

The person told SWNS, the British news service, "You’ve heard of snakes on a plane — now get ready for fish tank on a train."

The person added, "I thought, ‘Full respect,’ to be honest."

The man who snapped the picture went on, "I've seen people take cats and dogs on the train."

However, this man on the train had "the tank running, the air is pumping round. He’s looking after the fish," as SWNS reported.

The person also said, "He just had the fish tank with him balanced on the little table and plugged into the socket."

The man added, "I did think this is the most ridiculous thing I've seen on the train."

The picture was taken in June 2023.