Fauci honored with new bobblehead: 'Facepalm edition'

You know you’re famous when there are multiple bobbleheads honoring your likeness.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has expanded its homage to Dr. Anthony Fauci by releasing a new figurine of the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

The new “facepalm edition” figure features a suit-clad Fauci covering his face with his hand, with his eyes closed, immortalizing a now-viral moment from a March 20 coronavirus task force briefing while President Trump spoke.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum first celebrated Fauci with an inaugural bobblehead this spring, making a model of the White House Coronavirus Task Force member motioning to “flatten the curve.”

Now, the facepalm edition figurine is available for pre-sale ($30) at the Milwaukee museum’s website.

With each Fauci figure sold, the Bobblehead Hall of Fame will donate $5 to the American Hospital Association's Protect the Heroes Campaign in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge, according to the online store.

All jokes aside, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recently warned that the American people should prepare to "hunker down" this fall and winter in the fight against COVID-19.