Anthony Fauci
Published

Dr. Anthony Fauci: Petition to name doctor 'sexist man alive' gains steam

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Dr. Fauci on change in face mask recommendations, using hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatmentVideo

Dr. Fauci on change in face mask recommendations, using hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment

Dr. Anthony Fauci joins 'Fox &amp; Friends' to discuss wearing face coverings in public, new studies on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and more.

A petition to crown Dr. Anthony Fauci as the “sexiest man alive” for People magazine’s 2020 issue is gaining more steam — and signatures — by the minute.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, seen here during a White House briefing on March 27, has said he's trying "not to pay attention" to the petition.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, seen here during a White House briefing on March 27, has said he's trying "not to pay attention" to the petition. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

HOW DID THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK START?

As director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci became a household name as the global coronavirus pandemic was declared a national emergency, appearing at daily White House briefings as part of the Coronavirus Task Force. If selected, the 79-year-old would join Hollywood heartthrobs like Idris Elba, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth and Channing Tatum in receiving the honor.

On Friday morning, a Change.org appeal calling for Fauci to be named the “sexiest man alive” had won over 4,400 signatures.

“His comforting and intelligent demeanor has helped to lessen our national anxiety. He speaks truth to power, a strength few have at this time,” the pitch pushes. “His kind face and manner of speaking bring calm during the storm.”

As for his own take, the leading infectious disease expert in the U.S. and White House Coronavirus Task Force member is keeping his focus on ending the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.

"It’s really kind of crazy,” Fauci told Gayle King in an April 2 interview on CBS This Morning, when asked about his family’s thoughts on the now-viral crusade to crown him “sexiest man alive.”

“We try not to pay attention to that and just focus on the responsibility of the job that we have,” the doctor explained. “That’s the most important thing, not that other stuff.”

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak