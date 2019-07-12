Fashion retailer ASOS intrigues Internet with 'hack' for no-show socks: 'This is revolutionary'

A simple fashion hack is knocking the Internet’s socks off.

The social media team over at ASOS took to Instagram last week with a seemingly simple idea for solving a very common sock conundrum: What to do when you have no available no-show socks.

“Fashion hack alert,” the online clothing retailer wrote in the caption of the now-viral Instagram video. “Caught out with the wrong socks? Try this.”

The post then shows a woman transform her midcalf socks into no-show socks, or invisible socks, simply by stretching it out and folding it back under her foot.

“This is revolutionary,” one commenter wrote.

“That is one clever move!” reads another response.

“My life is officially changed forever,” someone else declared.

Meanwhile, others weren’t convinced the “hack” was everything it seemed to be.

“I get it now... not convinced it’ll work though,” one skeptic wrote.

“Okay cute but they [don’t] stay there, are you kidding,” claimed another.

“No way in hell is that sock staying up. Say hello so lumpy sock toes,” yet another wrote.

Some, however, claimed they would be happy simply to own the neon socks seen in the post.

“I would wear them with the long socks too,” one woman wrote.

“[Not gonna lie] would probably just wear the socks normal,” another user said. “Those are sick.”