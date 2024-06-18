5 cooling fans that will help you survive summer and lower your energy costs

Investing in a cooling fan could be a great option if you want to keep cool and comfortable this summer without lowering the thermostat. By themselves or used along with an air conditioner, cooling fans can potentially help you control energy costs and stay comfortable during the intense summer heat.

A stationary tower fan or pedestal fan can help distribute your air conditioner's cold air faster and more efficiently by pushing the air into the room and beyond. For the ultimate in economical coverage, try a box fan. On average, a box fan costs less than two cents an hour to run. The temperature will get lower, and so will your energy bill.

Here are five fans that can help your air conditioner run more efficiently during hot days:

Try the Pelonis 16" 12-Speed Adjustable Height Quiet Pedestal Fan, which costs $40 at Walmart for a silent pedestal fan option. The fan has 12 different speeds, is silent and can be adjusted to three different heights. Additionally, you can set it to turn off after 30 minutes, 12 hours or anything in between. You can also buy it on Amazon.

The Rowenta Vu5670 Turbo Silence Oscillating Fan Standing Fan, less than $130 at Walmart, is a 16-in stand fan that combines intense power with ultra-quiet performance. It features Rowenta's Turbo Silence technology. The fan also has a 16-inch diameter head and five effective blades for exceptional airflow. You can also buy it on Amazon.

The Dreo Tower Fan, on sale for less than $60 at Walmart, is a fan favorite for its power. The fan provides fast cooling breezes, covering the entire room with a 90 degree wide-angle oscillation and long wind curve for effective airflow distribution. It is also quiet, so it is good to use while sleeping. You can also buy it at Amazon for around $70.

The Honeywell QuietSet Tower Fan HYF290, less than $55 at Amazon, is a well-built, quiet, and affordable tower fan. Thanks to its many functionalities and cooling capabilities, it is ideal for spaces like bedrooms, offices and nurseries. You can also buy it at Walmart for around $63.

The PELONIS 3-Speed Box Fan, less than $40 at Amazon, has a rotary three-speed fan control to optimize air circulation and flow. This fan assists air conditioners with full-force air circulation, helping to save money and reduce energy consumption. You can also buy it at Walmart.

Another reliable option is the Mainstays 20-inch 3-Speed Portable Box Fan, which is less than $25 at Walmart. The fan has five strong blades for steady airflow, helping you beat the heat. The three-speed option allows you to easily adjust your comfort.

Keep this Vornado Pivot Personal Air Circulator Fan, around $20 at Amazon, on your desk for a strong breeze. This fan is powerful but quiet and appropriate for an open-office environment. The Pivot also comes with Vornado's five-year warranty – a process that online reviewers claim is straightforward to complete. The fan is also available to buy at Home Depot.

The 13" Honeywell QuietSet Slim Mini Tower Fan, on sale for around $23 at Walmart, offers four levels of quiet operation and lets you adjust the cooling power. It features revolutionary QuietSet technology and a sleek design that won't take up too much space on your desk. You can also grab this fan on sale at Amazon for around $40.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Honeywell's Portable Evaporative Air Cooler, less than $150 at Walmart, can cool a room up to 426 sq. ft. This unit's quiet operation is one of the significant upsides of evaporative coolers. It is easily mobile and adapts to summer heat or winter dryness. You can also buy it on Amazon.

The widespread 80 degree oscillation feature in the Dreo Evaporative Air Cooler, which is less than $160 at Walmart, helps you move more air for an instant for a surrounding cold air effect. You can also buy it on Amazon.