Man with famous face becomes Internet sensation after getting stuck in Wuhan

Would the real Mr. Bean please stand up?

A look-alike suddenly found himself playing the starring role after he was stranded in Wuhan during the coronavirus pandemic. Making the best of the situation, he decided to post videos showing daily life in the city.

Due to his uncanny resemblance, he pretended to be Mr. Bean in the photos.

Nigel Dixon, from England, was visiting friends in Wuhan when he got stuck in the city, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. In order to show people what life was life there, he started filming videos three or four times a week dressed up like the famous character portrayed by Rowan Atkinson.

“People had a lot of respect for me over there, there was a lot of interest in me,” he told SWNS. "Their news channels started to refer to me as the most well-known Westerner in China. I can't even tell you how amazing the support was that I had over in China. It was immense, the warmth and love that came to me. I had five to ten million followers online sending me support, wanting to make sure I was okay."

At one point, Dixon had amassed 460 million followers on the Chinese version of Twitter.

“My videos became a central role in educating people on what was happening in Wuhan, and how to stay safe,” he explained. "I appeared on China's main news channels, sometimes as Mr. Bean and sometimes as myself, and told people to always wear a mask and to stay in as much as they can. The videos were received really well, they made things a lot clearer for people out there."

He continued, "I also made personal videos for people as Mr. Bean -- I sent one to a little girl who had heart problems, and she said my video made her feel a lot better. It was a good distraction for me while I was out there. It gave me a sense of being, of purpose, and a sense of reward."