Family famous for cringe-worthy Christmas cards pose for 16th one

A family famed for their hilarious cringe-worthy Christmas cards have created another festive howler for the 16th year in a row.

Mike Bergeron and his wife Laura, both 45, started making the funny cards in 2003 to poke fun at their friends.

"We were getting to be the age when our friends were getting married and sending cards with their Labradors on the beach and we just wanted to make fun of them. Our first daughter was born in 2010 and she inherited the tradition and she loves it. Our second daughter came in 2012 and they're always a part of it now," Mike said.

INFLATABLE SNOWMEN RECORDED HAVING 'SERIOUS BRAWL' DURING WINDSTORM

The couple, who are from California, choose a different theme every Christmas and this year the Bergerons dressed up as the "West Texans."

Mike dressed in a denim vest and matching jeans, while Laura wore a denim crop top and lace-up jeans.

Their two daughters, Gigi and Juju, aged eight and six, dressed up in pageant dresses and cowboy boots with sashes that read "Lil' Miss West Texas" and "Lil Miss El Paso."

Over the 16 years, Mike and his family have dressed up as many weird and wonderful characters, posing with unibrows, in leotards and sunburned on a beach.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Mike and Laura sent their first card, which was called "Forty and Fighting It," when they were 30 and decided to dress as an older couple.

Describing their first ever Christmas card, their website says: "Laura caked-on the make-up and styled her hair, got some gaudy clothes and glasses. I put bronzer on my face, slapped on a fake mustache, painted my teeth with white-out and meticulously styled my hair to make it look like I had hair plugs."

The couple have had so much attention from their greetings cards that they set up a website to show off their collection and customers can now buy their very own portrait.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My favorite card changes from time to time. When I look at all of them I am impressed with the body of work so my favorite changes," Mike said.

He said his daughter's favorite is the 2015 card called "Euro Trash," which includes the Bergeron's dressed up as French models.

"They just like getting dressed up and putting make-up on. They love it," he added.