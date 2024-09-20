Take up knitting this fall with these knitting essentials

Knitting is a cozy, useful habit that’s perfect for fall. Plus, you can bring your knitting with you anywhere, so you can reduce your screen time and focus on creating beautiful projects.

Getting started requires very little, but you can transform a simple spool of yarn into sweaters, socks, hats, slippers and more. You just need some determination and a little bit of free time.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get many of these knitting items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Knitting needles come in all shapes and sizes depending on the project you’re working on. When you’re first starting out, you want needles that won’t hurt your fingers and are easy to use. This plastic set of needles should work well for beginners. Bamboo needles are also comfortable to use and don’t stretch the yarn.

When knitting hats, socks and sweaters, circular knitting needles make your projects a lot easier. Amazon has a set of circular needles that come in all different sizes for different project types.

You can’t really knit without yarn, so having a plethora of options is important. Buying yarn can be one of the most fun parts of knitting. You can choose from a whole world of colors, types and textures.

For your first projects, acrylic yarn is a good place to start. It’s more affordable and easier to use. Both Amazon and Michaels sell bulk yarn sets in different colors so you can practice with all your favorite colors.

18 AMAZON ITEMS THAT CAN HELP YOU START NEW HOBBIES THIS YEAR

Original price: $9.99

Knitting projects that require different colors or patterns can be difficult to keep track of. Stitch markers can be put at the end of rows to mark the beginning and end of patterns to ensure you’re sticking to the right number of rows. Amazon has a set of 150 stitch markers, so no matter how big of project you’re taking on, you can track your progress.

A row counter can help you avoid losing your place, especially when working on complicated patterns. Or, when you need to put your project down for a bit, you can easily return to where you left off.

You can wear this row counter from Amazon on your finger, and click it every time you move your finger to make a stitch. JOANN Fabrics also has a row counter that fits on your knitting needles so you can keep your hands free while knitting.

Knitting can be rough on your fingers, especially when you first start doing it. You’ll stab yourself with your knitting needles a couple dozen times while learning, so finger protection can help.

These plastic protectors slide over the tips of your fingers so it’s less painful if your needle slips. Even the most experienced knitters wear them. Grab a set of 12 finger protectors from Amazon or get a single pack from Walmart.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $39.99

When you really start getting into knitting, you’ll have more yarn than you know what to do with and a couple of knitting needle sets. To keep all your materials organized, you should get knitting-specific storage.

You can get a square storage bag with pockets for all your yarn and places specifically for your needles and stitch markers. There are also round, bucket-style options that come with plenty of pockets as well. If you want to bring your knitting on the go, a cute knitting tote is also ideal.