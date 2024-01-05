Three Kings Day is a reminder of the 'true king' Jesus Christ, says Indiana pastor: 'Resonates profoundly'

"And going into the house they saw the child with Mary his mother, and they fell down and worshiped him. Then, opening their treasures, they offered him gifts, gold and frankincense and myrrh" (Matthew 2:11).

This weekend is the observation of the Feast of the Epiphany, also known as Three Kings Day.

The date marks the arrival of the Magi, who worshiped the infant Jesus as a king.

"As the world embraces the dawn of a new year, the timeless tale of the Magi, the wise men from the East, continues to resonate profoundly," said Pastor Lucas Miles of Nfluence Church in Granger, Indiana.

Three Kings Day, said Miles, "is a culturally rich holiday celebrated on January 6th. It commemorates the ancient quest taken by the enigmatic Magi in search of the Christ child."

In some cultures, Three Kings Day is celebrated with the exchanging of gifts, honoring how the Magi gave the child Jesus gifts.

The story of the Magi is told in the Gospel of Matthew, Miles told Fox News Digital — yet there are many things up for debate regarding the actual identity of the men.

Still, there are many things that we do know, said Miles.

"The Magi were experts at celestial navigation," he said. "They were most likely superiorly educated and well-traveled."

They were also very important, said the pastor.

"The significant attention drawn from King Herod by their arrival in Judea implies that this was no ordinary or insignificant procession of travelers," he said.

"Of course, the attention they garnered from Herod might have also stemmed from their opulent cargo — gold, frankincense and myrrh — intended as offerings in worship to the infant Jesus," Miles added.

But "regardless of where the Magi originated from, their journey, guided by a celestial beacon in pursuit of an extraordinary purpose, holds significance as we embark on a fresh chapter in our lives."

The heart of the story of the Magi's journey is "an invitation — a call for us to participate in discovering God's plan and purposes," said Miles.

"Their unwavering faith propelled them forward, even if it meant disobedience to the king."

"In the midst of an election year fraught with looming political anxieties and economic uncertainties, the story of the Magi illuminates a profound lesson about the potential challenges we may face as we follow God’s guidance," he said.

The Magi followed the star through strange lands and faced many obstacles on their journey, said Miles, "yet their unwavering faith propelled them forward, even if it meant disobedience to the king."

"The Magi remind us that earthly rulers rise and fall, but our true king, Christ himself, transcends above this worldly realm," he said. "As believers, we await his second appearance, not as a child, but as the King of kings, and Lord of Lords."

The story of the Magi, said Miles, "is a testament to the enduring power of faith, courage and conviction, resonating across cultures and generations."

He continued, "It calls us not only to seek the divine but to embody principles of righteousness and justice in our actions, inspiring hope and guiding our steps as we embark on the journey ahead."

In reflecting on the journey of the Magi, "let us heed its lessons and embrace the promise of new beginnings, guided by faith and a steadfast commitment to righteousness and biblical justice in all our endeavors," said Miles.

