Extreme couponer reveals hacks to lower your grocery bill

Saving money is hard work.

Everyone wants to know how to spend less money at the grocery store (or in general). One popular way to do this is by using coupons. Over the years, some shoppers have become so good at using coupons that they’ve mastered the art of maximizing their savings.

There are websites dedicated to the practice of extreme couponing, and many of them provide detailed notes on how to get the most use out of clipped pieces of paper. For example, The Krazy Coupon Lady provides ongoing tips about specific deals and trends, which have recently become much more important to many shoppers.

Due to the pandemic and resulting issues, many grocery stores have had to increase prices on important items.

FLIGHT ATTENDANT REVEALS HOW PASSENGERS HAVE SCORED FREE, FIRST-CLASS SEATS

Joanie Demer, co-founder of the The Krazy Coupon Lady, spoke with Fox News about couponing and how the past year has impacted her strategies.

According to her, "The key to saving money on groceries is to follow the sales. Get out of your routine of buying the same products at the same stores you're used to; instead, shop where they accept coupons, and then turn around and submit your receipts to rebate apps to get cash back."

Demer also advised not to expect to save major bucks on every item you purchase.

"Categories like meat have seen some of the biggest price spikes and fewer sales this year, but other items like household goods and personal care items continue to be highly discount-driven with coupons widely available," she said. "Overall, don't think of this as what you're saving per item, but focus on what you're saving per month. Use couponing sites like The Krazy Coupon Lady to find out where the deals are, and shop accordingly."

The site also offers some general tips.

To start, it suggests learning how to stack coupons. This involves combining store and manufacturer coupons with rebate offers to increase savings. Next, the site recommends still getting coupons from newspapers, mainly Sunday inserts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another way that shoppers can save money is by properly stockpiling items. This involves paying attention to when non-perishable items are on sale and then buying a supply to last until the next sale. Of course, it’s also important to read all of the fine print on coupons. According to the Krazy Koupon Lady, this can increase "your savings ability tenfold."

These days, there are also several apps shoppers can use that provide rebates and other cash-back offers for specific items.

Fox News previously reported on extreme couponing and spoke with several shoppers that use it. According to them, it’s also very important to always be kind to cashiers. Also, while stockpiling can save you in the long run, they warned against hoarding or clearing shelves of important items that their families won’t end up using.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

They also urged people to try any scams, like creating copies of coupons. This can cause stores to cancel sales or to stop accepting specific coupons.