Five affordable cities to visit in Europe this year

Planning a budget trip to Europe isn't impossible. It comes down to choosing where and when to travel. Travelers who want to explore the continental delights of the old country should probably avoid the busy summer months and instead opt for off-season travel during the fall and winter months.

Selecting a budget-friendly region like Eastern Europe and avoiding tourist hot spots like London and Paris can help you stretch your dollar further. If Eastern Europe isn't for you, visit cities near popular regions to save money. For example, if visiting Spain is on your travel bucket list, you can opt for a less expensive town like Valencia and still get a taste of the essence of Spain for a fraction of the price of visiting a city more affected by mass tourism like Barcelona.

While you are in Europe, opt for public transport or walking – two great ways to discover a city. You can also save money on food and drink by avoiding restaurants in touristy areas and eating where the locals eat instead.

These are five affordable cities you can visit in Europe if you are traveling on a budget:

1. Porto, Portugal

Porto is Portugal's second-largest city and was voted a top budget-friendly destination by U.S. News. The town has plenty of old-world charm, with cobblestone streets lined by 18th-century townhouses. Plus, it's where you can find the best sweet-tasting port wine. Travelers love saving on free tourist-friendly attractions like Porto's museums, architecture, lush parks, and beaches. Plenty of good local food spots will give you a real taste of the local cuisine.

2. Bologna, Italy

Florence, Italy, is a top European destination, which makes it harder to score deals. If you want the charm of this beautiful Italian city at a discount, consider visiting Bologna instead. The city was recently voted one of travelers' top underrated European destinations for its culinary scene. Plus, it is rich in architecture and historical significance.

Moreover, you can easily access Florence for a day trip by train and book travel through Trainline. It takes an average of 45m to travel from Bologna to Florence by train, over a distance of around 50 miles (80 km).

3. Valencia, Spain

Valencia is another affordable European city known for its lush landscape and beautiful beaches. You'll experience Spanish open-air food market vibrancy similar to what you find in Barcelona but without the crowds. The city is home to many monuments and the City of Arts and Sciences, a futuristic complex of museums, cinemas, theaters, and more. Don't miss trying an authentic Valencian paella.

4. Athens, Greece

Athens is the capital of Greece and the largest city in the country. It is located in the Mediterranean Sea and is the southernmost capital on the European mainland. This capital city is known for its rich history, culture, and food. You'll want to check out the majestic ruins of the Parthenon and explore some of the city's unique neighborhoods, like the Plaka. This area's picturesque streets, historic landmarks, and lively shops make it a must-see.

5. Budapest, Hungary

Hungary is another cheap European country that offers an experience similar to that of expensive Western European cities. Budapest, Hungary's capital, offers several top attractions that are free to visit, such as Heroes' Square and the Széchenyi Chain Bridge across the Danube River. You'll also want to check out the Szechenyi Baths and Pool, a beloved Neo-Baroque spa complex that has been around for over a century. Plus, an average meal costs around $7, so eating won't make too much of a dent in your travel budget.

Saving on hotel costs for your Budapest vacation doesn't mean skimping on quality. ShareItTravel's global hotel booking platform offers a large selection of top-rated hotels at discounted prices.