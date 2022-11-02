'Emily Post's Etiquette' guide gets modern-day update with centennial edition

The Emily Post Institute has updated its longstanding etiquette guide to help people navigate social dilemmas.

Readers can find "Emily Post's Etiquette: The Centennial Edition" at bookstores throughout the country.

The guide has been updated by Emily Post’s descendants, Lizzie Post and Daniel Post Senning. It’s the 20th edition of the book to be released, according to The Emily Post Institute.

Post was an American author and socialite who wrote her first etiquette guide under the title, "Best Society."

The first edition was published in 1922 and later editions were renamed to "Emily Post’s Etiquette."

Post started The Emily Post Institute in 1946 alongside her son Ned and the pair ran the etiquette advisory school together, according to the institute’s website.

Today, the institute is run by Post’s surviving family, including Lizzie, Post’s great-great-granddaughter and co-president of The Emily Post Institute, and Daniel, Post’s great-great-grandson and spokesperson for The Emily Post Institute.

"I think mostly that it’s really easy to paint etiquette and manners as tools for elitism, tools for secrecy, tools for exclusion," Lizzie told the Associated Press.

"When they are used that way, and they definitely can be, they are effectively useless," Lizzie continued. "But when we’re using etiquette and manners as a tool for self-reflection and awareness of others, I think we’re really going to have a chance to make the world a nicer place."

The centennial edition of Post’s etiquette guide has been updated to address various social challenges of the 21st century.

An outline published by Penguin Random House states the new guide offers advice on how to navigate titles and pronouns, handling personal and professional communication, tipping for rideshares and on-screen kiosks, and dealing with video meetings, home security and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The guide also covers classic etiquette quandaries, including table manners, event hosting, invitation writing, gift-giving, greetings, thank-you cards, and expressing condolences or sympathies after a tragedy.

Post was born in October 1872 in Baltimore, Maryland, and was the daughter of esteemed architect Bruce Price, according to The Emily Post Institute.

She reportedly became a prominent New York society woman in the early 1900s and was initially a fiction author before she moved on to her famous etiquette guide.

Post died at her New York City home on Sept. 25, 1960, at the age of 87, according to encyclopedia.com.