Ellen DeGeneres is swaddling babies in love with new lifestyle brand

Ellen DeGeneres is known for her positive vibes, awesome dance moves, and recently, for her expanding design skills.

The talk show host started her own fashion brand, ED, in 2015 selling adult wardrobe staples, accessories, home goods and later, shoes. Now she has extended her lifestyle domain to include baby gear as well.

In a collaboration with Bed Bath & Beyond’s Buybuy Baby, the star created adorable outfits, bibs, furniture and other accessories, all with a positive message.

DeGeneres wanted to make sure each baby was swaddled in comfort and love – literally – as several of the items found in her collection have the word “love” printed on it, syncing up with her adult line, which has the word printed on every sole of her ED footwear.

She's focused on the comfort and functionality of her offerings, she says of her brand, which became available for purchase this week:

“Babies love to be swaddled and should always be surrounded by love and kindness. I created my baby collection with that thought in mind. Each piece has a message of love and the line is filled with whimsical and fun pieces. I don't have a baby but I love to be swaddled and you will too!”

But the swaddles aren’t what Ellen is most excited about. Ellen’s fave? She tells People it’s the baby socks.

“The baby socks. Baby socks are so cute they make me want to have a baby just so they can wear baby socks. (I have been told that isn’t enough of a reason.)”

No news yet on if she and wife Portia de Rossi will be needing the baby gear for themselves, but judging by the star’s quote, it appears the two of them aren’t expecting any new additions.

The comedienne will just have to stay a fan of babies and keep sharing her signature positive vibes.