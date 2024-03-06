Expand / Collapse search
9 Easter gifts you can get on Amazon that aren’t candy

Gift toys and crafts this Easter instead of sugary treats

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Don't load your kids up on sugar this year. Opt for these fun alternatives for their Easter baskets.  (iStock)

Easter is the perfect introduction to spring, and it usually means a basket full of candy for all your kiddos. Or an Easter egg hunt also revolving around finding candy. If you’d like to avoid cavities this year and still have a basket full of goodies to celebrate the holiday, we’ve got 9 alternatives to sugary snacks.

Get all your Easter gifts early this year with the help of an Amazon Prime membership. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

LEGO Creator 3 in 1 White Rabbit Animal Toy $19.99, now $15.99 

Build three different animals with this LEGO kit.  (Amazon)

For LEGO lovers, this white rabbit LEGO set is the perfect addition to your kids’ Easter basket. After constructing the rabbit, kids can take it apart and build it into a cockatoo or a seal. You can also buy this LEGO set through Walmart.

Creative Roots Mosaic Turtle DIY Stepping Stone Kit $7.97

Offer some arts and crafts instead of candy for Easter.  (Amazon)

To prepare for spring and get your kids in the creative spirit, gift them this turtle stepping stone kit. The kit comes with a stepping stone and a set of paints with paintbrushes. Once spring comes, you have a decoration you can add to your garden. 

Bunny Carrot Pop Bubble Fidget Sensory Toys $9.99, now $8.99

Pop bubbles provide a fun and relaxing experience all in one toy.  (Amazon)

This bunny pop bubble toy is fun for young kids and made from environmentally-friendly silicone. Even the adults in the house will find relaxation when they pop the bubbles on the toy. Find other bunny pop bubble toys at Walmart.

Squishmallows 10-Inch Bubbles The Purple Bunny with Flower Crown $27.99

Give your kid their new favorite Squishmallow this Easter.  (Amazon)

Squishmallows are all the rage right now. To add to your kids’ collection, put this purple bunny Squishmallow in their Easter basket. Amazon offers Squishmallows, but you can also buy them at Walmart.

20 PackEaster Bath Bombs $24.99

Add some color to your kids' next bath with these bath bombs.  (Amazon)

To add some fun to bath time, this 20-pack of Easter-themed bath bombs is the perfect gift. The bath bombs come in a variety of colors and will turn the bath into a color-filled adventure! Plus, each comes with a rabbit toy on top. To get even more spring-themed bath bombs, Sprig has tons to choose from.

Easter Bunny Go Fish Card Game $6.99

Turn Easter into your favorite game night this year.  (Amazon)

Go Fish is a great game for the whole family, and the Easter Bunny version of Go Fish is even better. Plus, you get two extra games with the deck as well — Maid and Slap Jack. 

4M Make A Wind Chime Kit $10.99, now $10.39 

A DIY wind chime is the perfect fun activity for kids of all ages.  (Amazon)

To celebrate spring, this wind chime kit utilizes small flower pots and provides the chimes and cord as well. Have a blast painting them with the kids with the included paints and brushes and then hang it near a window for a fun decoration. Find wind chime kits on Amazon or Walmart.

The Eggmazing Easter Egg Decorator Kit $27.99

Decorate Easter eggs with ease using this kit.  (Amazon)

Make decorating Easter eggs easy this year with the Eggmazing Easter egg decorator. There are no dyes involved, which means half the usual mess of dyeing eggs. Just put an egg in the slot and the kids can use the included markers and spin the egg to create designs on every side. Walmart also offers easy egg decorating cups that means less clean-up.

Easter Inflatable Bunny Ears Ring Toss Game $11.99 was 13.99

Make ring toss Easter-themed with these inflatable bunny ears.  (Amazon)

A fun Easter game is ring toss with inflatable bunny ears. You get three sets of ears, 18 rings, an air pump and a medal to give to the winner. To win, simply toss the rings toward the bunny ears. The player that gets the most rings on the ears wins. Buy on Amazon or at Walmart.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.