‘Dream proposal’ giveaway for essential workers is being hosted by The Knot

Twenty-one essential workers are going to get proposed to in a memorable way all thanks to The Knot.

The wedding planning magazine and online resource announced it is searching for deserving couples who are ready for their next relationship milestone with an all new #LoveisEssential Campaign.

In a statement shared with Fox News, The Knot is planning show its gratitude to essential workers who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic by gifting 21 "dream proposals" this year.

"We know the past year has been difficult for everyone, especially for those who have continued to selflessly serve their communities and help individuals around the nation while working on the front lines throughout this pandemic—For that, we are incredibly grateful," The Knot’s Executive Editor Lauren Kay told Fox News via email.

"At The Knot, we love celebrating love and helping couples celebrate life’s biggest moments," Kay added. "We wanted to give back and thank the entire essential worker community, so we thought how better to do that than by doing what we do best—helping couples as they take the next step toward marriage!"

To be eligible for The Knot’s dream proposal giveaway, both parties must be essential workers as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The selected couples will receive personalized marriage proposals that are put together by The Knot’s network of wedding vendors, which includes local florists, caterers and event planners. The wedding magazine will also work closely with former cover stars and wedding influencers to bring some of these dream proposals to life.

A whopping $75,000 will go to coordinating these gifted marriage proposals, according to The Knot.

Nominations for couples are currently being accepted at loveisessential@theknot.com. The proposer or close family and friends can submit a couple’s "unique love story" for a chance to win a dream marriage proposal.

"We’re looking for deserving couples with unique love stories across the nation who have served as essential workers (according to the CDC) throughout the pandemic to bring a hyper-personalized proposal to life," Kay wrote to Fox News. "We’ll be leaning on the wedding pro community to create each of these moments, as they too have experienced a very difficult year both personally and professionally due to COVID-19."