Dramatic lightning strikes caught on camera in Alabama

There was nothing indecisive about this lightning bolt on the fence.

When strong storms moved over Alabama’s Eastern Shore Wednesday night, some serious lightning bolts hit the Fairhope area.

One Fairhope resident, David Hill, got video of one major bolt striking a fence, WKRG in Mobile, Alabama, reported.

The dramatic video goes nearly all white with blinding light as the bolt strikes, and sparks can be seen in the distance afterward.

Thankfully, there was no damage to Hill’s home or to his neighbor’s home, according to the report.

Another video from Fairhope during the storm shows several lightning bolts lighting up the night sky.

The National Weather Service reported potentially severe weather before the storms blew through the region Wednesday.