Massachusetts historical society apologizes for 'white Dorchester' holiday invitation  

One Massachusetts historical society is probably now dreaming of a lower profile after an invitation to a holiday party hoping for “a white Dorchester” sparked public outcry, prompting the organization to apologize.

Earlier this month, the Dorchester Historical Society (DHS) released an invite for their Dec. 9 holiday open house, featuring a photo of the group’s stately headquarters in the snow, along with text reading “We’re dreaming of a white Dorchester.” Though the group had intended for the message to be a playful take on Bing Crosby's 1941 rendition of Irving Berlin’s holiday tune “White Christmas,” as per the Boston Globe, the slogan struck a nerve with some as racially insensitive.

“We are very truly sorry about our graphic used for this event. This was an unfortunate oversight on our part and the event photograph has been removed from our social media. We were simply changing the words to the classic Christmas carol and did not think it through properly,” the DHS wrote on Twitter on Nov. 26 after a critic called out the problematic language.

“Thank you for alerting us to this matter as we certainly do not want to project that message, even if completely accidentally. Again, thank you,” the Boston-area group followed up.

Nevertheless, the damage had already been done, according to some Dorchester residents.

"With everything going on today, with the white Christmas, they could have chosen better wording," Lavesha Stinson told WSB-TV.

"It could go either way. It could depend on how you take it. Some people can't wait for a white Christmas, so it would all just depend on how you take it," local Jessica Stephens chimed in.

Meanwhile, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh told the Globe that he felt the DHS made an “honest mistake.”

“You know, they’re good people, the Dorchester Historical Society. They certainly didn’t mean anything mean or vicious or racist about it,” Walsh said. “I felt really bad when I saw it last night because they do a lot of good work. They’re a nonprofit that doesn’t have a lot of money...and I honestly think that they made an honest mistake.”

Some Twitter users, however, were less forgiving.

“Oversight”? What part of “We’re dreaming of a white Dorchester” is ok? Even my very bright 5 yr old know this is not an oversight..did not someone oversee the printing, proofing, distribution of hate material? Because that’s literally what it is. Distribution of hate material,” one wrote.

“The racist "White Dorchester" Christmas card is even worse when you remember people of color are being gentrified out of Dorchester at alarming rates. Let's support communities fighting to keep Dorchester multi-racial like,” another agreed.

"'Snow' is what color?? There is the edge of insanity and there is the abyss,” one supporter clapped back.

“Shouldn’t have to apologize! People needs to stop being so negative about everything. I didn’t see anything wrong with it,” another added.

In the days since, the DHS has issued a new online invitation for the holiday soiree that reads “May your Dorchester days be merry and bright,” as per the Globe.

The historic community of Dorchester is one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Boston, Boston 25 reports, with 45 percent of the population being African-American, 22 percent of the population being white, and 18 percent being Hispanic.

Reps for the Dorchester Historical Society did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.