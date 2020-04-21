Dog steals fake teeth from owner, runs around house with gigantic smile in viral video

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

This is sure to put a smile on your face.

Being under lockdown has seemingly left many people looking for ways to entertain themselves without leaving the house. For one dog owner, all it took was a set of fake teeth and a curious pet.

Ben Campbell posted a video to YouTube that shows his pet dog, Thomas, carrying a set of fake teeth in his mouth. The result makes it appear as if Thomas has an impossibly large smile, despite the somewhat confused look on his face.

In the footage, the small dog appears to be keeping his distance from his owner, probably in an attempt to avoid having to relinquish his newfound teeth.

“I got some fake teeth for some quarantine comic relief and well… Thomas stole them off of the table,” Campbell wrote on YouTube.

Since posting the video, Thomas’ toothy smile has racked up more than 1.7 million views and has received over 600 comments.

Many users seemed just as amused as Campbell with the footage, with one writing: “He's like a tiny Teddy Roosevelt.”

Another user added: “I just woke up my entire house laughing harder than I have ever. This was so unexpected it laughed me out of bed. My wife and kids are so mad none of them will watch it and I still can't stop.”

“This made me a better person, pure gold,” added another. “Thomas is hilarious and your laugh had me crack up.”

“I say, that dog looks positively smashing!” another very impressed user said.