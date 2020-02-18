Dog playing Connect 4 with owner stuns the Internet

A pet pooch in Toronto is putting other dogs to shame after a video of him playing Connect 4 left the Internet astonished.

The viral video, uploaded to Instagram on Feb. 3, shows a cockapoo named Percy playing a round of the iconic Hasbro game with his owner.

WOMAN BRINGS MINI SERVICE HORSE ON AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHTS AS DOT CONSIDERS BAN

“It’s your turn,” Sarah Shapiro-Ward said as her 2-year-old canine picks up game pieces and drops them into the game’s grid.

“That’s a good boy — you got it!” Shapiro-Ward, 20, said. “Good job! Nicely done. Yeah, good play! Nice move, buddy!”

As impressive it is to see Percy play, his owner admits he’s not actually good at the strategic two-player game.

PHOTOS OF CHIHUAHUA, PIGEON CUDDLING GO VIRAL, DRAW IN THOUSANDS OF DONATIONS FOR NON-PROFIT ANIMAL RESCUE

“Once the token has gone in, he doesn’t know it’s there anymore,” Shapiro-Ward told The New York Post. “But he likes to play, so I cheer him on.”

Still, that hasn’t stopped online admirers from cheering on the determined pooch.

“Omg this is so good,” one Instagram user commented. “Brilliant and well done,” another wrote.

“Such a smart pup (and mom!)!!” another Instagram user added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In other news in pets doing astounding things, a sassy pet cat went viral after a TikTok video purported to show the feline asking its owner, “Are you coming?”

Owner Ike Tommy got quite the surprise as he was recording his pet kitty in the bathroom. In the video, the cat appeared to meow as she waited for her owner to return to the other room.

In what sounds exactly like a human person, the cat apparently asks Tommy if he’s coming. The occurrence is so shocking that Tommy walked over to the feline to get a better view on the camera.

“What did you just say?” Tommy asked the cat.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Unsurprisingly the video went viral and had been viewed more than 1.8 million times on TikTok.

TikTokers couldn’t get enough of the talking cat video, which has also garnered nearly 19,000 comments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“And this is a proof that animals can talk,” a TikTok user commented.