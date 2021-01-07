Dog mimics corgi's walk by crawling in hilarious viral video

This pooch has quite a sense of humor.

Dustin, a Jack Russell-pug mix, has Twitter in stitches over a video that shows him mocking his corgi friend’s walk.

The clip shows Dustin and his pal Tayto, from Sydney, Australia, walking side-by-side down a hallway -- only Dustin appears to be mimicking Tayto’s walk by crawling beside him, instead of walking on his paws.

Though Tayto continues walking to their owner holding the camera, Dustin turns and continues crawling down another hall.

However, Dustin appears annoyed by the mocking and barks at his pal, who stands up in surprise, but eventually resumes crawling into another room.

The video was originally posted by the dogs’ owner on Instagram in February last year, but was reposted on Twitter Saturday.

As of Thursday night, the clip has been viewed more than 9.5 million times -- leaving viewers laughing.

"Dogs are so funny," one person wrote. "How can you not love them!"

"He’s mocking him," another person said.

Someone else pointed out the "complex interactions," between the two pooches.

"The dog just showed mockery and sarcasm... And the Corgi was pained too," the Twitter user wrote. "Nature is definitely evolving."