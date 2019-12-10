Expand / Collapse search
Published

Dog appears to fly down stairs in astonishing TikTok video

Gerren Keith Gaynor
By Gerren Keith Gaynor | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 10

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 10 are here.

If dogs can fly, this viral video may just be the proof.

A courageous pet dog has become an Internet sensation after a TikTok video shows it leaping down a flight of stairs in spectacular fashion.

“This dog is broken,” the TikTok user @braydenbushaw wrote. The video opens with the dog’s owner asking if it wants to go down the stairs.

After the dog -- which appears to be a bull terrier -- starts to go down the steps, it suddenly stops midway and runs back up.

Then suddenly, the dog begins to run back toward the stairs and literally leaps to the bottom.

“Hey!” the dog’s owner says, clearly taken aback by the unexpected stunt.

It wasn’t just the dog’s owner who was left stunned. The video has amassed more 4.5 million likes and more than 80,000 comments.

“He really said ‘I believe I can fly,’” a TikTok user wrote.

“The noise it made when he hit his head on the stairs,” another user said.

Someone else commented, “I’ve genuinely never laughed so hard at a TikTok video till now.”

Gerren Keith Gaynor is a Digital Editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @MrGerrenalist.