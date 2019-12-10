Dog appears to fly down stairs in astonishing TikTok video

If dogs can fly, this viral video may just be the proof.

A courageous pet dog has become an Internet sensation after a TikTok video shows it leaping down a flight of stairs in spectacular fashion.

“This dog is broken,” the TikTok user @braydenbushaw wrote. The video opens with the dog’s owner asking if it wants to go down the stairs.

WOMAN SAYS DOG DIED AFTER EATING TOXIC MUSHROOM: 'WE DID EVERYTHING WE COULD'

After the dog -- which appears to be a bull terrier -- starts to go down the steps, it suddenly stops midway and runs back up.

Then suddenly, the dog begins to run back toward the stairs and literally leaps to the bottom.

CAT MEOWING WITH 'THICK SOUTHERN ACCENT' GOES VIRAL ON INSTAGRAM

“Hey!” the dog’s owner says, clearly taken aback by the unexpected stunt.

It wasn’t just the dog’s owner who was left stunned. The video has amassed more 4.5 million likes and more than 80,000 comments.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“He really said ‘I believe I can fly,’” a TikTok user wrote.

“The noise it made when he hit his head on the stairs,” another user said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Someone else commented, “I’ve genuinely never laughed so hard at a TikTok video till now.”