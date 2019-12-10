Woman says dog died after eating toxic mushroom: 'We did everything we could'

A woman in Florida grieving the loss of her beloved dog is warning others about the dangers of toxic mushrooms after it killed her Boston terrier less than three days after he ate one.

Alexandra Barry, of Boynton Beach, said her dog, Dino, ate a mushroom in the grass “so quickly I didn’t have a chance to grab it.”

On Thanksgiving morning, just two days after Dino had gotten a hold of the mushroom, Barry claims he was unable to stand, was grunting and having “severe tremors” in addition to vomiting and diarrhea.

“We did everything we could possible to stabilize him but his conditions kept getting worse and worse,” Barry wrote on Nov. 29. “He developed pneumonia right away and sat in an oxygen box. The blood in his stomach was getting worse. The tremors never stopped with all the drugs they gave him. The moment we took him off life support to say my goodbyes within minutes he couldn’t survive on his own.”

Barry said she believes Dino ate a fairy ring mushroom, but the exact variety remains unclear. Mushrooms can be hard to identify, and if they appear suddenly it may be difficult to stop your pet from discovering and then quickly eating them. Some dogs may not begin experiencing symptoms until 6 to 12 hours after ingestion, making it difficult for an owner to determine the culprit. Other varieties may cause symptoms as quickly as 30-90 minutes after ingestion, according to the ASPCAPro.org.

If you suspect your pet has eaten a poisonous or toxic mushroom, it is imperative to get them medical attention quickly.

“If you ever have your pet eat even a small piece of a fairy ring mushroom, get it out ASAP,” Barry wrote on Facebook. “If you see them get rid of them anywhere where you walk your dog, pick them up. Destroy and educate your neighbor about them.”

Barry told WPTV that she had to put Dino down the day after Thanksgiving.

“I just knew my dog was in critical condition and I couldn’t leave him, he was just a puppy,” she told the news outlet.