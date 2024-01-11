Doctor-suggested tips for starting the New Year on a healthy note

As the calendar is refreshed, many people embark on a journey to embrace healthier lifestyles.

What better way to begin the year than by incorporating insights from a health care professional about our daily routines?

Dr. John Limperis, an internal medical specialist affiliated with Holy Cross Health and MDVIP in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, shared his insights with Fox News Digital as we navigate the path to well-being in 2024.

1. Prioritize mental health

Limperis emphasized the significance of mental health as a foundation of overall well-being.

"Taking care of your mental health lays a solid foundation for a healthier and happier life."

Nurturing your mental health can create a positive self-image, builds long-term well-being and serves as a valuable investment in leading a fulfilling and balanced life. "People can try incorporating stress-relieving activities such as meditation, mindfulness, exercise or yoga into their daily routine to eliminate stress," said Limperis.

2. Adopt a balanced diet

Incorporating a diverse range of nutrient-rich foods into your daily meals ensures your body receives the essential vitamins, minerals and macronutrients it needs.

Limperis highlighted his approach to underscoring the significance of nutrition in his practice, stating, "I encourage my patients to adopt a predominantly plant-based diet, tailored to their tolerance, emphasizing a balance of low-carb and low-fat diet."

By prioritizing a balanced diet, you're not only supporting your nutritional needs, but also investing in long-term health.

3. Stay hydrated

Limperis emphasized the fundamental importance of staying well hydrated for various bodily functions.

"Many seniors in America, like the majority of the population, often face the challenge of inadequate hydration," he said.

"It's recommended that seniors strive for a daily water intake ranging from 40 to 50 ounces. Importantly, they need to be mindful that beverages like coffee and alcohol can contribute to dehydration, underscoring the importance of even greater water consumption to maintain proper hydration levels."

He added, "A good rule of thumb is to drink half of your weight in ounces. For instance, if you weigh 100 pounds, aim to consume 50 ounces of water every day."

This straightforward habit not only contributes to better digestion, but also plays a role in achieving clearer skin and overall vitality.

4. Incorporate regular exercise

Prioritizing exercise in your routine is paramount for overall health. Limperis suggested aiming for a fitness regimen of at least 30 minutes, five times a week, or alternatively, targeting 50 minutes, three times a week.

This can encompass various activities such as walking, jogging or engaging in activities that bring you joy.

5. Get adequate sleep

When it comes to cultivating healthy sleep habits, Limperis offered valuable advice.

"Consistency is key, with a recommended routine of going to bed and waking up at the same time daily. If you constantly wake up in the middle of the night, don't sit there and stare at the clock because the clock will win every time."

He suggested getting out of bed and engaging in non-stimulating activities, such as reading or watching something that will make you feel tired.

Establishing a consistent sleep schedule, creating a relaxing bedtime routine and ensuring your sleep environment is comfortable is key to better overall physical and mental well-being in the new year.

6. Schedule check-ups

Start the year by scheduling regular health check-ups.

"For individuals with chronic illnesses, regular check-ins with their physician every 3-4 months are recommended. Even for those without specific health concerns, it is advised to undergo an annual physical, which includes essential lab work such as blood tests," Limperis emphasized.

These preventive measures allow doctors to detect and address potential health issues early on. Regular screenings, vaccinations and consultations with healthcare professionals contribute to long-term health.

7. Manage stress effectively

Chronic stress can have detrimental effects on both mental and physical health.

Limperis stressed the importance of adopting stress-management techniques such as deep breathing exercises, time management and seeking support when needed.

"Exercise is often known as the best medicine for stress, offering not only physical benefits but also serving as a powerful tool to enhance mental well-being."

8. Quit unhealthy habits

If you engage in habits damaging to your health, such as smoking or excessive alcohol consumption, consider quitting. Doctors are able to provide resources and support to help individuals overcome these habits and improve their overall health.

Limperis encouraged a simple yet effective approach: "Begin with small steps, maintain consistency, and success in overall health will undoubtedly follow."

Incorporating these expert tips into our daily lives can set the stage for a healthier, happier and more fulfilling year ahead.