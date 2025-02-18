'Demonic' monkey, tweezers and ancient coins uncovered by archaeologists during German church excavation

A medieval church yielded unusual artifacts during an archaeological excavation – and officials recently brought the discoveries to light.

In a Jan. 31 press release, the State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology (LDA) in Saxony-Anhalt announced the excavation of Marienkirche in Gardelegen, Germany. Marienkirche, which translates to "St. Mary's Church," was built in around 1200.

The church was excavated between June 2022 to September 2023 in order to "underfloor heating in the sacred building," the press release, which was translated from German to English, said. Though the project wrapped up in 2023, its results were not publicized until the end of this January.

"[The] wooden floor was removed over an area of 145 square meters, and the ground was excavated to a depth of 40 centimeters," officials explained. "The exposed areas were thoroughly examined by the volunteers…as experience suggested that lost coins could be expected in this area."

PLUMBER STUMBLES ACROSS HOARD OF ANCIENT COINS IN FIELD: 'ONCE IN A LIFETIME FIND'

Over the months, LDA volunteers found 1,000 artifacts spanning across seven centuries. A total of 679 coins and coin fragments were found, along with "garment pins, animal bones, ceramics, metal fittings and book clasps," officials explained.

Pearls, glass shards, iron nails and even personal tweezers were also discovered, along with "plant remains."

ANCIENT ROMAN HELMET TURNS UP IN UNUSUAL LOCATION: 'EXCEPTIONALLY RARE'

Notably, three dice were found, which officials noted "is quite unusual for a church setting."

But the most unusual find was "an approximately 8-centimeter-high monkey sculpture made of lead[ed] bronze," which was found in the church's nave.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Volunteers were unsure what to make of the artifact, noting that monkeys were considered sinful creatures in medieval times.

"Immediately restored in the workshop of the [LDA] Saxony-Anhalt, the find sparked an intense discussion about its meaning and interpretation – is it a monkey with a drinking horn or a musical instrument?" the press release explained. "Monkey depictions are not uncommon in churches. "

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The animals are often shown playing board games, making music, mimicking humans, or entangled in vines and tendrils," the statement continued. "They were considered demonic creatures and increasingly seen as a reflection and caricature of sinful, lascivious humans during the late Middle Ages."

Officials concluded their announcement by noting that the excavation "highlights the great importance of volunteer engagement in archaeological heritage management."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Saxony-Anhalt has a dense network of volunteers who, in coordination with the State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology Saxony-Anhalt, take on well-defined tasks in archaeological heritage management," the statement read.