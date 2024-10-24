Learn how to craft: 15 crafting products that’ll help you knit, crochet, quilt and more

Embarking on a crafting journey helps you stop staring at your phone and gets you to create beautiful blankets, sweaters, socks, gloves and more. Whether you're drawn to the soothing repetition of knitting, the hypnotic loop of the crochet hook, or the fun of creating a quilt, crafting isn’t just a pastime, it's a passage to making art with your own hands.

Getting started in the crafting world is fairly easy. You just need a few materials and some patience, and you’ll have a hobby that will last a lifetime. Here’s everything you need to knit, crochet, sew and macramé.

Knitting

Crochet

Sewing & quilting

Macrame

A good pair of knitting needles is the basis of any knitting project. You can choose from different materials depending on your preferences and knitting level. You can find a pack of aluminum needles from Amazon with three sets of needles, great for brand-new knitters. There are also plastic knitting needles that are easier to hold and come in seven different sizes.

Circular knitting needles from Joann help you make hats, socks, infinity scarves and other round projects.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Picking out yarn is one of the best parts of knitting or crocheting. There’s a whole world of yarn out there in different colors, patterns and sizes. Beginners can start with a multipack of acrylic yarn that’s easy to work with and comes in a variety of vibrant colors.

There’s also jumbo yarn that’s ideal for blankets, sweaters and other bulky knitting projects. Wool yarn is also easy to use and often used to make clothing, so it’s best for knitters with some experience, particularly because it’s often more expensive.

Original price: $9.99

Stitch markers help you mark which side of your project you’re supposed to be working on and the end of different colors or patterns, so you can be sure you’re knitting correctly. You can get a pack of 150 stitch markers from Amazon in different colors. There are also cute cat stitch markers from Joann for any cat lovers out there.

TAKE UP KNITTING THIS FALL WITH THESE KNITTING ESSENTIALS

Original price: $14.99

Crochet hooks come in different sizes based on the project you’re working on. To get started, you can get a multipack of crochet hooks from Amazon, which includes different size options and a roll-up carrying case. Hobbi also has an 11-pack of crochet needles with soft grips.

Original price: $27.95

There are quite literally hundreds of crochet stitches that make different patterns. To get inspired, crochet pattern books have patterns for blankets, clothes, socks and more. The New Crochet Stitch Dictionary has over 400 stitch patterns to choose from. The Step-by-Step Guide to 200 Crochet Stitches is a good option for beginners looking for step-by-step instructions on how to crochet.

Granny squares are a popular crochet method. Essentially, you make a bunch of squares and crochet them together to create various projects. Blocking boards stretch each granny square to the same size so you have an even project. You can find blocking boards at Amazon or Walmart.

The great thing about sewing is you can use just about any fabric to create quilts, clothes, place mats and dozens of other projects. Using cotton fabrics is easy and most common when it comes to quilting.

Amazon has a 50-piece pack of floral fabrics that could make a beautiful quilt. If you want a more festive option, you can get a pack of Christmas-themed fabrics from Joann.

Thread is vital to any sewing project, considering it’s what will hold the project together. You can choose from a never ending list of colors that match your fabrics. Get a variety pack of thread from Amazon or Joann.

8 ACCESSORIES TO TAKE YOUR PHOTOGRAPHY HOBBY TO THE NEXT LEVEL

Original price: $6.99

Sewing needles come in a variety of sizes, and often come in multipacks. Amazon has a 40-piece set of wide-eyed needles for easy threading. Joann has a 30-pack of sewing needles complete with a case so you never lose them.

Sewing by hand is a fun, relaxing activity, but it takes a while to complete projects. When you’re ready to upgrade your projects, a sewing machine makes quick work of sewing and quilting. A Brother sewing machine from Amazon is the ideal beginner's model. It’s affordable, lightweight and has an automatic needle threader.

Singer has more advanced, durable models that will last a lifetime. This black Singer sewing machine is a special edition model made from heavy-duty metal. It can also get through thicker fabrics than other sewing machines.

Original price: $20.99

When cutting straight lines, a pair of scissors doesn’t always do the trick. A rotary cutter is meant for fabric so it cuts right through, making perfectly straight lines. You can find a rotary cutter on Amazon or at Joann.

10 CRAFTING KITS TO HELP YOU FIND A NEW HOBBY

A cutting mat provides a safe place to cut your fabrics and typically has measurements so you can measure your fabric and make more accurate cuts. You can get a self-healing cutting mat on Amazon or at Walmart.

Whether you’re making a plant hanger, a piece of artwork, bags or keychains, the right macramé cord makes all the difference. You want a strong cord (in whatever color you’d like) that you can make macramé knots with.

Amazon has many different colors of macramé cord made from high quality cotton. Joann has bulky macramé yarn that’s soft and easy to work with.

When you’re tying your macramé knots, a wooden dowel will help keep your project in place. They also act as a base for any wall hangings. Grab a six-pack of wooden dowels from Amazon or just get single wooden dowels from Joann.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Holding your macramé cord with enough tension can be difficult, particularly if you’re using a lot of different cords. Macramé boards have slits to hold each cord and help you measure your cord lengths more easily. Find macramé boards on Amazon or at Joann.