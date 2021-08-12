Coyote bites 5-year-old in Canadian park

A coyote bit a young child in Vancouver, Canada.

Authorities are investigating the incident and trying to locate the aggressive animal. Fortunately, the child only suffered minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital.

The incident occurred at Stanley Park, according to a Facebook post from the Conservation Officer Service. A family was visiting the park and the child, a 5-year-old boy, was running ahead when a coyote suddenly attacked him.

BULL GETS LOOSE ON CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY

"The Conservation Officer Service is investigating after a 5-year-old boy was attacked by a coyote in Stanley Park last night," the post states. "During a family walk at Prospect Point at approx. 9:30 p.m., the boy was running ahead when a coyote lunged and bit him on the leg. His parents chased the coyote away. The child suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from hospital."

The post continues to explain that the COS recognizes that the "public is concerned about these incidents" and that the organization is also concerned about coyote behavior in the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No one wants to see anyone injured by a coyote, especially a child, and we are thankful he is recovering," the post continues.

At the time of the attack, the COS urged residents to stay out of the park.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"If you are in the park," it wrote, "use abundant caution, as there is a high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote."