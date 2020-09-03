'COVID bride' has guests play dead for wedding photos, is criticized for 'tasteless' idea

Well, that’s one way to make wedding photos memorable.

Couples planning to get married in 2020 have had a really rough year, with venues shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic, or ceremonies being canceled altogether. The current situation has also forced many couples into the difficult position of deciding whether or not to postpone the ceremony and reception.

One couple, however, decided to take another approach to adapt their wedding to the coronavirus.

The couple, who was recently called out in a post on Reddit's Wedding Shaming forum, shows the unnamed bride and groom standing together on a bridge, wearing old-fashioned plague masks. Around them, several people (likely friends and family) are lying on the ground in various poses, seemingly pretending to be dead.

The post is captioned, “For all the COVID brides! Don’t let it overshadow your fun!”

According to the post, the photo was taken for a wedding in Manitoba in Canada.

Based on their comments, some Reddit users were not amused. “This is absolutely disgusting, tasteless, and just sick,” wrote one user.

“’Death, don’t let it overshadow your fun!’: another added. "If the sentiment wasn’t enough to make me judge them, having the fake dead bodies most definitely was. How do people think this is a good idea?”

“The plague masks are cool [but[ it’s the dead corpses that I had to take a triple-take to make sure I was seeing right,” added another.

“Putting the fun back in funeral!” another simply joked.

