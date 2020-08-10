Couple seen posing for sexy photos near Beirut explosion site

An unidentified couple ventured out to a bridge near the Beirut explosion site in Lebanon and snapped modelesque photos of themselves mere yards from where 220 people were killed and thousands were injured on Tuesday.

HEARTSTOPPING VIDEO SHOWS LEBANESE BRIDE POSING FOR SHOOT MOMENTS BEFORE MASSIVE EXPLOSION ROCKED CAPITAL

Photos of the pair were captured by Nabil Mounzer of the European Pressphoto Agency this weekend and showed the couple’s antics caught the eye of seemingly confused locals, a report from the New York Post revealed.

The woman of the duo sported a cobalt blue ensemble that included a sports bra, leopard print shorts, peep-toe heels, oversized sunglasses and purse.

INSTAGRAM INFLUENCERS SLAMMED FOR 'INSENSITIVE' CONTENT DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Her male travel companion, on the other hand, opted for a simpler outfit that included a short-sleeved shirt and a pair of matching shorts and sneakers.

Both visitors reportedly took turns to snap photos of each other near the destroyed Beirut port from the overlooking bridge while Lebanese flags waved in the wind.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

It is not clear if the pair are Lebanese nationals or have an influential social media following.

Twitter users slammed the couple for the disrespecful move, with many claiming this shows "people don't care."

Instagram influencers have been criticized in the past for posing in locations with painful histories. In 2018, a model was called out for taking a selfie while visiting a Holocaust memorial.

BEIRUT EXPLOSION LINKED TO RUSSIAN SHIP STORING AMMONIUM NITRATE LEFT IN PORT, CALLED 'FLOATING BOMB'

The massive explosion that occurred in Beirut on Aug. 4 is believed to have been caused by the accidental ignition of ammonium nitrate – a chemical substance that is used to make fertilizer and explosives. An investigation found that a warehouse in the city’s port contained 2,750 tons of the substance, which was obtained from an impounded Russian ship in 2013.

Protests have rocked Lebanon since the incident and the country’s Prime Minister Haasan Diab recently announced his resignation hours after his entire Cabinet stepped down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP