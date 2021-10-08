Couple adopts abandoned dog after noticing she was chasing their car

A couple traveling through the Spanish mountainside say they noticed a small dog chasing behind their car.

When the dog refused to give up, the couple realized something was wrong.

"We thought it was just a game, but soon realized something wasn’t right because she was running fast and would not stop," Martina Russo told Southwest News Service (SWNS). "So we started questioning, what’s this dog doing here in the middle of absolute nowhere?"

Russo, who was traveling with her partner Fil, says they stopped and gave the small Shorkie some water. They invited the dog into their car and then traveled to nearby villages to see if anyone had lost a pet.

No one would apparently claim the small animal.

"We drove back and put her back in the road to see if she was just chasing for fun and knew where to walk back," Russo explained. "But she kept chasing us - our van was just around the corner and we drove very slowly to make sure she wasn’t stressed."

After parking at a local hotspot, the couple decided to keep the dog, who seemed excited to be with them. They took the dog to a vet and discovered that she wasn't microchipped.

"We kept on searching for her owners in local Facebook and WhatsApp groups, local passers-by at the fountain, shops, regional Facebook groups, etc, but eventually weeks went by and no one came forward, so we decided to keep her. She’s very sweet and funny, very playful, loves our cats - to be fair she loves everything and everyone (especially cats and kids)! We love taking her on adventures and she makes us laugh every day."