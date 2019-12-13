Couple finds 10-foot python hiding in Christmas tree

A woman in Australia was in for a real ssssssurprise upon arriving home from work.

Leanne Chapman, a resident of Brisbane, said she and her partner came home from their jobs and noticed some strange activity outside on their balcony.

"We came home from work and there's a couple of butcher birds that visit every day and they were just kicking off on the balcony, going crazy," she told 7NEWS.com.au.

Chapman said her partner went outside to videotape the birds when he turned around and noticed there was a nearly 10-foot python wrapped around the couple’s Christmas tree.

"It was a bit of a shock to begin with,” Chapman said. "You don't really expect to see a snake in your Christmas tree."

The woman said the pair left the snake alone and went back inside, where they watched it from the window. Eventually, the snake slithered away around 10:30 p.m., 7NEWS reported.

"It was big, really big," Chapman said, calling the large reptile “really beautiful.”

"It was actually quite nice to see it that close up because I've never seen anything like it before."

Oddly enough, the pair wasn't the only couple to find out they were harboring a large, festive reptile in their Christmas decorations: Over in the U.K., a man claims he was terrified to discover a dead snake trapped inside his family's Christmas wreath.

Karl Gaskell, 43, and his wife Nicki, 40, bought the holiday decoration from a supermarket and brought it home before they noticed grey scales poking out the back, along with a foul odor.

The father of two investigated the cause and realized it was a dead snake. The find caused him to “panic,” as he wondered if it could possibly be a poisonous snake. “Poisonous snakes remain poisonous long after they’ve died,” he told SWNS.

The quick-thinking dad checked with the Natural History Museum, who confirmed to him it was a dead grass snake, which is a non-venomous snake known to hibernate in straw piles.

The Gaskells think the snake was hibernating in the straw before the stalks were picked to make the wreath.

Karl complained to the store where he purchased the low-cost wreath. The store apologized for the incident, and are said to be investigating the matter.