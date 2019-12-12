Expand / Collapse search
Airport creates Christmas tree out of confiscated items to 'send an educational message' to passengers

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, thy leaves are so very deadly.

Vilnius Airport shared an image of the tree on LinkedIn, explaining that it was made exclusively using prohibited items that were taken from passengers’ carry-on luggage during security screening.

An airport in Lithuania is celebrating the holidays with a very special display — a Christmas tree made entirely from items confiscated from passengers by security. And it appears a lot of people are unaware they can't bring scissors on a plane.

Vilnius Airport shared the image on LinkedIn, explaining that the tree was made exclusively with prohibited items taken from passengers’ carry-on luggage during security screening, including knives, scissors, blades, mock guns, bullet cases and lighters, among other dangerous items.

The tree featured knives, scissors, blades, mock guns, bullet cases and lighters, among other dangerous items.

The airport said it had shared photos of the quirky tree to “send an educational message on the importance of aviation security.”

“So if you don't want your personal, yet prohibited, belongings to land on our next year's Christmas tree — better check out the baggage requirements before you pack for your next flight,” the airport wrote.

The airport said the tree was meant to “send an education message on the importance of aviation security.”

“Safe travels!”

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.