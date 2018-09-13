Costco is the least busy at this time

Costco is the home of deep discounts and mouth-watering free samples, but it can also be home to large crowds. You don’t have to endure long lines at the nationwide retailer if you plan your trip wisely. Here’s a look at some of the best times to shop at Costco.

Weekday Mornings

If you visit Costco right after the store opens on a weekday morning, before 11 a.m., you’ll avoid the chaos that is often experienced on busy weekends. Many stores do see an uptick in visitors during the lunch hour, so it’s best to get in and get out before lunchtime.

Weekday Afternoons

Another one of the best times to visit Costco is during the week between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. This two-hour window is after the lunch rush, but just before people start showing up after their workday. Costco managers also say you’ll avoid crowds if you visit the store within an hour of closing on a weeknight.

Looking for Deals?

Since Costco is always marking items down, there are always good deals to be had. If you want to stretch your dollar even further, look for Costco coupons. While the retailer doesn’t accept manufacturer coupons, it does distribute its own coupons via mail to members.

Also, if you’re a regular Costco customer, consider signing up for the store’s Visa card which gives you cash back rewards for purchases at the store. The no-fee card includes 2 percent cash back on all Costco purchases, along with deals on gas.

This article origianlly appeared on Family Handyman.