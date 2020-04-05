Pennsylvania fire department vows to help kids unable to celebrate birthdays due to coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It’s hard to have a party with social distancing.

For many people, the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to cancel important events, especially those that involve large gatherings.

In light of this, one fire department in Pennsylvania is trying to help out families that find themselves unable to celebrate a kid’s birthday or have a party.

The Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department posted on its Facebook page, asking parents in the Hollidaysburg Borough in Pennsylvania to let them know about their kid’s birthdays. While the kids can’t have any parties, the fire department is promising to drive down the street blaring their sirens to say happy birthday.

According to the post, the fire department is trying to “put some smiles back in our community.”

The post reads, “Seeking children within Hollidaysburg Borough that are having a birthday soon.... we know you cannot have a birthday party due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions, so we want to help you celebrate.”

The fire department then asks parents to “let us know by messaging this page when it’s your child's Birthday and your street address and phone number so we can brightly light up your street and fill it with sirens and say HAPPY BIRTHDAY!”

The fire department confirms in the post that “no personnel will leave the vehicles.”

The message concludes, “Please have your child waiting out front or at the front window. We will confirm a time with you.”

This isn’t the first community to organize events like this to help celebrate during periods of social isolation.

When longtime Foley, Ala., resident Charlene Anderson was turning 100, the community naturally wanted to celebrate. Her daughter, Vicki Roberson, along with members of the Foley United Methodist Church, where Anderson has been a member for 25 years, planned a car parade to celebrate the milestone.

