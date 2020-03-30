Instagram influencers slammed for 'bragging' about luxurious lifestyle during coronavirus pandemic

Two travel bloggers who live in a three-story mansion in Bali have been slammed for "bragging" about their luxury lifestyle — after posting about self-isolation.

Insta-famous Brit Jack Morris, 29, from Manchester, and Aussie Lauren Bullen, 26, met in Fiji while traveling the world in 2016.

They went on to set down roots in Canggu, Bali, buying a plot of land in 2018 and building their own dream three-bed, five-bath home.

In the couple's first snap since going into lockdown earlier this week, Jack shared a pic of him playing Mario Kart in their stunning living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and trendy sunken sofas on his page, called "Do You Travel."

"What our self-isolation looks like here in Bali," he captioned it. "Netflix and Mario Kart is pretty much my life right now! What are you guys doing to keep entertained at home? Hope everyone is staying safe."

But it didn't take long for Jack's 2.7 million followers to lash out, telling him "things could be worse, mate.".

One fan wrote: "Sick brag," while another said, "Wow there are different levels of quarantine in the world."

Lauren, who blogs as Gypsy Lust and has 2.1 million followers, previously said she wouldn't be returning to Australia for lockdown, as Jack wouldn't be allowed to come with her.

"For the moment Indonesia (Bali in particular) isn't in lockdown, the island is very quiet though. A lot of people are choosing to self-isolate here, to prevent any major outbreak from happening (if it hasn't already)," she wrote.

Jack echoed her sentiments on his own Instagram, writing, "Lauren and I are trying to stay inside our villa as much as possible and comply with social distancing. It sucks but if everyone does their part, the quicker this will be over."

The couple's stunning home features a huge pool, decked out in white marble, and is surrounded by rice fields.

"It took about a year to build the house and it was a lot of work. We wanted it to be photogenic so that we could shoot content there," Jack previously told The Cut.

The couple doesn't do sponsored posts for less than $3,000, and Jack was once paid $35,000 for two days of filming.

Jack (who used to work as a carpet cleaner) and Lauren also make money by selling their Lightroom filter presets to fans.

Jack previously told the Daily Mail their entire home was paid for by doing sponsorship deals and branded content.

This story originally appeared in The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.