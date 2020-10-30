Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Colorado jury convicts man in 2018 killing of sheriff’s deputy

Prosecutors denied that racial bias played a part in the case

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado jury on Thursday convicted a man in the killing of a sheriff’s deputy in 2018.

Dreion Dearing, 24, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of first-degree murder and felony murder of a peace officer.

Dearing also was convicted of first-degree burglary.

BREONNA TAYLOR'S MOTHER WANTS NEW PROSECUTOR TO INVESTIGATE COPS WHO SHOT HER DAUGHTER 

Prosecutors said Dearing shot 31-year-old Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm when the deputy tried to stop him for questioning because he matched the description of a suspect in an assault and burglary nearby.

Dearing’s public defenders argued their client was attempting to run away when he shot Gumm in self-defense after the deputy fired the initial shot. Authorities said Dearing shot first.

Dearing’s attorneys argued that a pattern of racial discrimination wrongly skewed the legal system against their client, who is Black, the Denver Post reported.

Prosecutors denied that racial bias played a part in the case.

“This case is not about race,” 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young told the jury during closing arguments. “This is about his actions. And I don’t care who is sitting at that table. Whatever that person’s actions are, they should be held accountable for those actions. He’s guilty.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP