College student horrified after submitting paper with profane title as placeholder

But will she make the grade?

A college student got schooled when she accidentally submitted a paper with a profane title expressing her disdain for the assignment, a wildly viral video shows.

TikTok user Hanspoet, the student's friend and roommate, couldn't help but giggle when she found the young woman wailing on the ground about the mistake, in a quick clip explaining that her pal submitted a mid-term paper with a profanity laced heading.

Footage of the woman’s must-see meltdown has since been viewed 6.7 million times since hitting the platform this week.

“What am I supposed to do?!” the distraught student, who presumably attends Michigan State University, cried from the floor.

“This is not funny, I'm so sad,” she added as the camera zoomed into a laptop showing her assignment, which she accidentally sent with a title reading “Stupid f---ing paper that has no meaning.”

The crying collegian continued bawling away while her friend stifled laughter.

“Don’t worry I gave her a hug after and her professor let her resubmit," the caring roomie captioned the clip.

In a follow-up video, the sorry student shared what happened next.

“Alright, so, this is what I wrote to her, with tears in my eyes,” she joked, sharing an image from an email exchange with her professor. In the messages, she apologized for the unfortunately named essay, and the teacher gives her the OK to send it in again.

Now, as the student noted, she's just "waiting for the grade.”

Commenters cackled about the relatable blunder and breakdown, with some insisting that the woman should have let the title be, the Mirror reports.

"Don't change it! Paper titles are supposed to draw the reader in,” one teased. “This is perfect.”

"Catchy,” another declared. “It makes your paper stand out.”