10 cities with amazing Fourth of July fireworks shows you can visit

Many Americans take the week of July 4th off to extend their Independence Day celebrations. If you’re one of them this year, consider ending your trip with one of the best shows of Fourth of July fireworks you’ve ever seen.

We’ve compiled a list of cities around the U.S. that boast about their fireworks shows. They’re all popular tourists spots with plenty to do in the weeks leading up to July Fourth.

Cities with the largest fireworks shows

New York City, New York

The Macy’s July Fourth fireworks show is arguably the most impressive work of pyrotechnics NYC puts on. They're launched from the East River near Midtown Manhattan.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philly’s Wawa Welcome America is one of the largest Fourth of July parties in the country. There are weeks of free activities, including free museum days and festivals. View the fireworks from Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Lemon Hill.

Washington, D.C.

It only makes sense that D.C. would host a spectacular fireworks show. The National Mall is the most popular place to see the show and offers a historical experience the whole family will love.

San Diego, California

Catch beautiful fireworks right in the bay of San Diego. With tons of viewing locations, beaches and shops all mixed in, the Fourth of July fireworks can be an entire vacation all in itself.

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston hosts a giant free concert paired with its firework display on the Fourth of July. The event is hosted on the banks of the Charles River and attracts millions of spectators every year.

Detroit, Michigan

You can view the fireworks among a backdrop of city lights in Detroit. There are a couple of locations across the city that those in town frequently head to on the Fourth of July. The Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, Belle Isle Park and Campus Martius Park are all popular spots.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Situated in the historic downtown, the New Orleans Fourth of July fireworks are quite the show. Every year it also features the General Roy S. Kelley fireboat that does its famed water show with plumes of red, white, and blue fountains.

Cody, Wyoming

Cody is a small town, but its firework show is anything but. The Cody Stampede is a huge parade of horses and spectators down Sheridan Ave. in downtown Cody. There’s also a world-famous rodeo and tons of free events for the whole family.

Nashville, Tennessee

Downtown Nashville throws a huge party for July Fourth and is one of the largest fireworks displays in the country. The city throws a free concert, often with huge names in country music.

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta provides the Southeast’s largest fireworks show in Centennial Olympic Park. The days-long event starts with a concert by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and ends on the 4th with a light show, live entertainment and, of course, fireworks.

